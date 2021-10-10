Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 376,335 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Hologic worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after buying an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after buying an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

