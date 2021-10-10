Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,921 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. 2,107,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.