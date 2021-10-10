Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,133. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

