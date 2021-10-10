Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for approximately 1.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.93. 2,023,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,370. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

