Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Houlihan Lokey worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

