Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,604,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,714. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.