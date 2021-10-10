Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 4,535 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 3,485,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,350. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $77.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.