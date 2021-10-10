Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

