Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 4,367 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,324. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

