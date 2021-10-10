Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 678 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.70. 1,344,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

