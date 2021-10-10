Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,186,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

