Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,267. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

