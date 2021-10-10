Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.17. 1,021,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

