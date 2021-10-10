Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $10.38 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,056,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,215. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.