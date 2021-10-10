Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,606,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 40,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,077,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,765,465,000 after buying an additional 238,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,182,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.05. 15,934,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,788,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.66. The company has a market capitalization of $930.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.