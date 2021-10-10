Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,995.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.24. 2,574,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,813. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

