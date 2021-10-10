Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $14.45 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,768 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,290,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,028,000 after purchasing an additional 332,710 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,300,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,535,000 after purchasing an additional 476,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

PFE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 12,770,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,392,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.