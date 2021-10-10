Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $21.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,288.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,365.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

