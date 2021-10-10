Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.43. 551,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

