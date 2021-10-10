Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,375 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $57.26. 27,245,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

