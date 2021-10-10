Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.68. 669,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.