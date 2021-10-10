Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $408.46. 2,012,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

