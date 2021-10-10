Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.58. 17,971,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,386,768. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

