Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.27. 3,735,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $448.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.