Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 1,650 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. 2,841,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,446. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

