Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 4,558 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 700,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

