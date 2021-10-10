Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 8,062 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,567.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.88. 1,096,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,293. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

