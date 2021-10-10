Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 265.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,801.12. The stock had a trading volume of 946,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,804.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,551.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,489.45 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.