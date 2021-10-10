Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

