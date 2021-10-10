Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.96. 214,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,512. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $109.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.