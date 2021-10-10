Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises about 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.13. 657,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

