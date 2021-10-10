Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 22,381 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

