Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 2,504 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day moving average of $221.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

