Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 282,951 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,951 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 1,402,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,585. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.