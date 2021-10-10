Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 3,455 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

