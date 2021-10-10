Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 6,086 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.