Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 7,414 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,472,666 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

