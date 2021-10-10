Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,012 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 4,341,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,785. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

