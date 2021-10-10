Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after buying an additional 388,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.