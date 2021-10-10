HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$37,500.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,150.
Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,254. The stock has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.68.
