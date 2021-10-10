HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$37,500.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,150.

Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,254. The stock has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.68.

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

About HPQ-Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.