Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 79.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.26.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

