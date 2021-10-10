Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $54,933.07 or 1.00296967 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $7.86 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

