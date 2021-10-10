Huobi BTC Price Tops $54,933.07 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $54,933.07 or 1.00296967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $7.86 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

