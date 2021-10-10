Huobi Token (HT) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $87.53 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00013858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00213703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011469 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

