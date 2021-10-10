HUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $481.09 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $481.09 million and $224.33 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 481,478,515 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

