Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $541,786.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00226167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00100401 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

