HyperCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.92 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $29.12 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

