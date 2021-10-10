Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Hits $13.88 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

