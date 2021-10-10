I/O Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $358.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00343186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000071 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,156,482 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

