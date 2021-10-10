i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $800.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

